Sarissa Capital Condemns Amarin Board for Frontrunning Results of Proxy Contest With Egregious Equity Grants to Executives

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today issued the following statement regarding Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN):

Sarissa is appalled at this latest act of betrayal of the shareholders by the Amarin board. Sarissa has been urging the Amarin board to release the results of the proxy contest for several days. The board, however, has steadfastly refused, leaving Amarin shareholders to twist in the wind. Now we know why the board has opted to sit on this powder keg of information. Late last week in the stealth of night and right before the General Meeting, the Amarin board disclosed egregious equity grants to executives representing more than 3.6 million shares. CEO Karim Mikhail was given 70% more in equity grants than last year despite the horrendous performance of the company under his leadership. If that is not enough, apparently these grants vest solely based on the passage of time with absolutely no performance criteria.

It is important to note that the board did not make these grants consistent with last year’s timing but instead made them several weeks later than usual and with no disclosure of any kind in its proxy materials. In so doing, the board ensured that it would not have to disclose this betrayal of shareholders until after the voting deadline in this proxy contest had passed.

By making these equity grants in this manner, we believe the board acted in bad faith and engaged in numerous breaches of its fiduciary duties and violations of law. How can a properly functioning board that is abiding by its duties make these grants right before a contested election that could dramatically alter the composition of the board, after the voting deadline has passed, and with no prior disclosure? Bear in mind that at last year’s annual meeting more than a majority of the outstanding stock either abstained or voted against “Say on Pay,” yet this board determines to change the timing of and significantly increase the quantum of executive equity grants. We believe the answer is simple — this board is violating its fiduciary duties and applicable law. Accordingly, we intend to hold each director personally liable to the fullest extent permissible under applicable law.

Karim, last week you sent a self-serving letter to employees in which you thanked all employees for their hard work. Now is the perfect time for you to put your money where your mouth is. Prior equity grants to these employees have been significantly impaired by the incompetence of the Amarin board. If you really care about Amarin employees, then re-issue to these hard-working employees the equity that you clearly do not deserve.

This latest act by the Amarin board is a new low which is saying something given the shameful behavior undertaken by this board to date. We believe now more than ever that Amarin will never see its true potential without major change. Sarissa will work tirelessly to hold bad actors on the Amarin board accountable and to overhaul the board for the benefit of shareholders.

Additional Information

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa Capital”), together with other participants, filed a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying blue proxy card with the SEC on January 31, 2023, in connection with the solicitation of shareholders of Amarin Corporation plc (the “Company”) at the general meeting of the Company for the election of Sarissa Capital’s slate of highly-qualified nominees (the “General Meeting”). Shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents related to the General Meeting as they contain important information.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and at www.freeamarin.com. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are also available at no charge by directing a request to Sarissa Capital’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005 (Shareholders can call toll-free: (800) 331-7024).

#FreeAmarin

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005345r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005345/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.