CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Ahmed, will present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on March 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/events.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Cullinan Oncology’s management should contact their Cowen representative.

About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
[email protected]

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
[email protected]


