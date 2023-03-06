Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) (“DSG” or the “Company"), a best-in-class, specialty distribution company today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, pre-market. The Company will host a conference call with prepared remarks beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Refer to the Company’s investor relations Presentations page for the supplemental slides at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com%2Fnews%2Fpresentations.

By Phone: At least 10 minutes before the call start time, please dial toll-free in the U.S. 1-888-506-0062 (internationally dial 1-973-528-0011), then use the participant access code 228752. A replay will be available through March 23rd by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (internationally dial 1-919-882-2331), using the replay passcode 47406. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events page of Distribution Solutions Group’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com%2Fnews%2Fevents. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group (“DSG”) is a best-in-class specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves 120,000+ long-standing customers in several diverse end markets supported by more than 3,000 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

