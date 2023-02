WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) ( ACRV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, today announced the company’s chief executive officer and president, Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a corporate panel discussion on ovarian cancer on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston.



To access the live webcast of this panel, visit the Events & Presentations page within the investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.acrivon.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link for 90 days following the panel.

ACR-368 Phase 2 Study

The Phase 2, multicenter, open-label clinical trial is initially evaluating ACR-368 in single-arm, potentially registrational studies of ovarian cancer, endometrial adenocarcinoma, or platinum-resistant urothelial cancers based on predicted sensitivity to ACR-368. For ovarian cancer, it will enroll patients with histologically confirmed, platinum resistant, advanced (metastatic and/or unresectable) high-grade serous/endometrioid ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer. Ovarian cancer patients must have received at least 1, but can have had up to 6, prior lines of systemic therapy.

Using the company’s proprietary OncoSignature® predictive test, patients of all three tumor types will be allocated to one of two treatment arms. Patients who test positive for predicted sensitivity to ACR-368 monotherapy will be enrolled into single-arm, potentially registrational Phase 2 studies to assess primarily the anti-tumor activity (confirmed overall response rate) of the recommended Phase 2 dose of ACR-368 (105 mg/m2). Patients who are negative on the OncoSignature® test will be enrolled in an exploratory single-arm Phase 1b/2 study of the combination of the recommended Phase 2 dose of ACR-368 with low-dose gemcitabine for each of the three cancers.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing Acrivon’s proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, or AP3. The AP3 platform enables the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature® companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s drug candidates. Acrivon is currently advancing its lead candidate, ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across multiple tumor types. Acrivon’s ACR-368 OncoSignature® test, which has not yet obtained regulatory approval, has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies, including in two separate, blinded, prospectively-designed studies on pretreatment tumor biopsies collected from past third party Phase 2 trials in patients with ovarian cancer treated with ACR-368. In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary AP3 precision medicine platform for developing its internally-discovered preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting two critical nodes in the DNA Damage Response, or DDR, including WEE1, a protein serine/threonine kinase, and the closely related PKMYT1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” set forth in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Alexandra Santos

[email protected]

Aljanae Reynolds

[email protected]