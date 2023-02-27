Sharecare expands home care offering beyond Medicare Advantage to deliver comprehensive personalized clinical and non-medical services to high-risk populations

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023

CareLinx by Sharecare delivers targeted care management programs and transitional care on behalf of payors, employers, and health systems

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has expanded its home care offerings beyond Medicare Advantage to deliver targeted care management programs and transitional care for high-risk populations across all lines of business within health plans, as well as large employers and health systems. With several of the largest payors in the U.S. already among Sharecare's home care customers, CareLinx by Sharecare is currently available to over 2 million Medicare Advantage members as a supplemental benefit, with nearly half of those in transitional care programs.

According to a study published in BMC Health Services Research, as much as $25 billion in annual healthcare costs can be attributed to a lack of continuity and coordination during care transitions from the hospital to the home1. Another study2 found that 4% of commercially insured members are hospitalized each year, driving 37% of a population's health care costs. Further, of the 4% who are hospitalized each year, 17% are readmitted within 12-months post discharge, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the cost of all discharged patients in that time period. Meanwhile, home care services that are tightly coupled with discharge planning and facility care teams have demonstrated a tremendous impact on lowering these costs by reducing hospital readmissions and emergency department utilization.

"The right home care provider plays a crucial role in not only improving an individual's quality of life but also preventing more costly medical interventions, such as hospitalization, readmissions, or long-term care facility stays," said Jaffry Mohammed, chief operating officer at Sharecare. "With Sharecare's ability to support members at every point throughout their whole health and well-being journey, including assuming responsibility for the coordination and management of their care within the home, we are uniquely positioned to help solve many of the biggest challenges facing our enterprise partners and their high-risk populations today."

Tailored to meet members' specific functional needs and chronic conditions, CareLinx by Sharecare is highly customizable and designed to improve the member experience, support member acquisition and retention, improve quality ratings, and increase revenue growth and cost savings. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 – ten times higher than the industry average – CareLinx by Sharecare provides 24/7, on-demand member support and is powered by its network of hundreds of thousands of background-checked, tech-enabled, non-medical and skilled medical care providers.

In addition to providing non-medical personal care services – including addressing loneliness and social isolation – in people's homes, CareLinx by Sharecare helps optimize members' health in real-time, by surfacing and addressing social and clinical risk factors, which help close care gaps, reduce preventable medical utilization, and, most importantly, enable members to remain healthy at home longer. Acting as an extension of remote clinical teams, CareLinx by Sharecare leverages in-home assessments and mobile technology to facilitate rich data capture, population health analytics, and the enabling of exceptional care coordination. The data and insights captured in the home by CareLinx are monitored by its staff of clinical managers and transmitted in real-time to supporting care management systems.

A core and unique capability seamlessly integrated into Sharecare's whole health advocacy solution, Sharecare+, CareLinx also has been deployed by several of the largest payors in the U.S. to provide services ranging from ADL assistance to more clinically oriented functions, including remote patient monitoring support and telehealth enablement. As a result, these health plans have realized reductions in medical costs and improvements in quality outcomes, including:

  • 30% increase in clinical house-call visits for risk adjustment
  • 28% of enrollees supported with companionship
  • 30% increase in annual wellness visit referrals
  • 25% increase in PCP capture rate
  • Increased member experience scores for STAR ratings

To learn more about Sharecare's digital-first ecosystem, including Sharecare+ and its comprehensive marketplace of evidence-based digital therapeutics and high-touch programs – like CareLinx – available for employers, health plans, and government organizations, please email [email protected].

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

1 https://bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12913-020-06020-9
2https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33848438/

Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
[email protected]

