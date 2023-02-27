PR Newswire

Dario demonstrates the impact of targeted coaching interventions in a digital-first chronic care solution

Dario solution demonstrates significant impact on hypoglycemic events in senior populations

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today two new clinical studies presented at the 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2023, which was held February 22-25 in Berlin.

One of the studies demonstrated improved clinical outcomes in users with Type 2 diabetes and provided further analysis to understand the mediating effects of live human coaching and digital interventions across the Dario user journey. The second study demonstrated Dario's ability to reduce hypoglycemic events in older adults with a digital chronic condition management solution.

"I am excited to present our latest research on two important areas of interest for our partners and clients. Digital health has enormous potential to help people learn to care for their health in sustainable, meaningful ways, and these two new studies offer fresh insights on how we can best achieve those goals," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Dario is continuously evolving our intelligent digital solutions to help engage people in healthier habits.. We believe that our latest research provides valuable and much-needed data to support how human and digital mechanisms can be optimized in digital health solutions to drive better outcomes and support scaling these solutions in effective and affordable ways," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

The Role of Coaching in a Digital-First Chronic Condition Management Solution

Like many digital health solutions, Dario's integrated suite of multi-chronic digital solutions includes the support of a human coach, via telephone or text, as a means to provide support and accountability and help drive meaningful engagement in programs. However, to effectively scale, solutions must incorporate the optimal mix of human and digital coaching to drive engagement and clinical outcome.

To better understand the impact of human coaching in a digital journey, Dario's research team examined the data from 712 higher-risk members engaged in Dario's diabetes solution to manage Type 2 diabetes, split into two groups: those members engaged with a coach and a matched group of those who did not interact with a coach at all.

Across both groups, the study demonstrated clinically significant reductions in monthly average blood glucose during a 12-month period: 18% reduction in average blood glucose for those engaged with a coach and 11% for those who did not engage with a coach.

Further analysis yielded insights on the meditating effects of blood glucose monitoring and digital engagement and overall, the data suggest that coaching can be used to optimize engagement in a more targeted fashion to achieve improved clinical outcomes. For instance, users in groups with low digital engagement saw the greatest impact of coaching with an increased propensity to measure blood glucose – an established predictor of lower blood glucose level - while coaching deployed in users with higher levels of digital engagement did not have a significant additional impact.

This research provides evidence that the use of coaching in a digital health solution may have a positive impact on behaviors and outcomes and, when deployed in a targeted and intelligent manner, can play a significant role in supporting more effective personalized support.

Reducing Hypoglycemic Events in Older Members

Older adults have a higher risk of severe hypoglycemia, which can raise the risk of other serious health conditions such as cardiovascular events and drive costs through fall-related events and visits to the Emergency Department. This is highly relevant to payers as the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) added hypoglycemic events in older adults to its Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures, a comprehensive set of standardized performance measures. Dario examined the data from 2,844 users aged 67 and older living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes over a period of one year. The data showed a significant reduction of both level 1 and level 2 hypoglycemic events through the use of digital engagement:

Level 1 hypoglycemic events, or a blood glucose readings less than 70 mg/dL, were reduced by 31% after 6 months with results sustained through 12 months of engagement.

Level 2 hypoglycemic events, or blood glucose readings less than 54 mg/dL, were reduced by 53% after 6 months with results sustained through 12 months of engagement.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits to be realized through its digital platform and user engagement and that the studies provide insight and evidence of the positive impact the digital platform and coaching have on behaviors and clinical outcomes. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-dario-demonstrates-improved-clinical-outcomes-in-two-new-studies-at-the-advanced-technologies-and-treatments-for-diabetes-2023-conference-301756406.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.