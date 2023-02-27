Otis Appoints Sally Loh President, Otis China

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2023

She succeeds Perry Zheng who will assume a new executive leadership role at Otis World Headquarters

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) announces the appointment of Sally Loh as President, Otis China, reporting directly to Otis Chair, CEO & President, Judy Marks. Effective March 1, Loh will succeed Perry Zheng, who will return to Otis World Headquarters in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Chief Product, Delivery and Customer Officer.

March 1: Sally Loh will be President Otis China. Perry Zheng will be EVP, Chief Product, Delivery & Customer Officer.

"Sally's years of experience and deep knowledge of our operations and team in China uniquely position her to lead our China region business," said Otis Chair, CEO & President, Judy Marks. "As President of Otis China, Sally will continue to evaluate and respond to market dynamics to ensure ongoing growth and development of our business through our innovative product and service offerings, while focusing on the digital transformation across our Service, New Equipment field installation, manufacturing and enterprise operations. Sally's appointment is also an exciting milestone in our parity journey, as she becomes our first female regional president in Otis' history."

Loh has been with Otis for 23 years, working closely alongside Zheng for several years. She was most recently Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for day-to-day business operations of Otis China. Prior to her COO role, she was the Chief Financial Officer for Otis China, and has held several other roles of increasing responsibility across our Asia business. Sally holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) and an MBA from the University of Manchester (UK).

After nine years leading our China region, also serving in a dual role as Chief Customer Product Officer since 2021, Zheng will return to Otis global headquarters in March to assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Product, Delivery and Customer Officer. Our product lifecycle and workflow – from design to manufacturing, installation to service – includes a critical interdependency between specialties and teams. In his new role, Zheng will lead Product Management, Engineering, Field Operations, Supply Chain, Operations Strategy, and Sales and Marketing, with focus, pace and competitive positioning, ensuring we identify strategic programs with shared goals, objectives and accountability, while continuing to move our business forward with strategic vision and the tools and processes to best support to our regions and customers.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Perry back to our global headquarters. His passion for serving our customers, along with the deep Otis knowledge and experience he has acquired over more than two decades, will truly help us live our mission as a world-class, customer-centric, service-oriented company," added Marks.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Katy Padgett

Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047

+1-860-676-6011

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE25180&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-appoints-sally-loh-president-otis-china-301756174.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25180&Transmission_Id=202302270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25180&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.