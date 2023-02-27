PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is delighted to announce it has acquired a majority share in innovative digital can printers NOMOQ, in a move that extends AMP's industry-leading support of newcomers to the beverage market. The Switzerland-based start-up, founded in 2021, promises beautifully printed cans with short lead times and "NO Minimum Order Quantity" – hence the name. Their extreme versatility and customer-centric proposition allows beverage companies of every size to flex their creativity and produce stunning packs with almost limitless colour options and photorealistic graphics.

NOMOQ is the latest super-agile innovator to be welcomed under the AMP umbrella. AMP's acquisition in 2021 of Quebec-based Hart Print saw AMP enhance its digital print offering to emerging customers in the North American market, and with AMP's investment in a majority stake in NOMOQ, it provides the platform to roll out access to the same cutting-edge print technology to all of its European customers. As well as supporting fast-growing market entrants, NOMOQ's superb flexibility also enables larger producers to trial new products, implement short-term event-based marketing campaigns, or run special editions with no obstacles on batch size.

Cans have outstanding consumer appeal, being convenient, lightweight, shatterproof, and infinitely recyclable. With a higher proportion of new European beverages now launched in cans, drinks producers are increasingly recognising their exceptional potential for brand-building thanks to the sheer range of customisation options. NOMOQ's passion is making cans into stand-out "works of art", through a graphical capacity that encompasses millions of colours and shades, and several eye-catching finishes: matte, glossy or selective gloss.

Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said: "This latest step in our investment programme is a perfect fit for us, especially following the successful integration of Hart Print in North America which encouraged us to seek a similar model in Europe. NOMOQ's offer is innovative, customer-centric, and extraordinarily flexible – areas in which AMP has established a great reputation. Their dedication to creating outstanding packaging for customers of all sizes will enhance our ability to serve early-growth customers in the European market and extend our offering to established customers too."

Peter Stein, Founder and CEO of NOMOQ AG, said: "We are excited to team up with AMP, a company which shares our focus on customer experience and innovation. Our ambition since day one has been to help create compelling and unique packaging for all, and to make it easy for customers to transform the sustainable and functional beverage can into an ingenious creative canvas even at the smallest batch sizes while delivering highest product quality. With the help of AMP's unrivalled expertise and global reach we can now take our mission to the next level."

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

