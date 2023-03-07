Dan Bongino Launches Live Premiere Show on Rumble

Political commentator, Fox News show host, and best-selling author Dan Bongino relaunches his hit show on Rumble Exclusives Lineup weekdays at 11 a.m. ET

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM) announced today that Dan Bongino will relaunch “The Dan Bongino Show” as a live premiere on Rumble, broadcasting every weekday at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This new format will allow viewers to interact in real time and access the content on-demand immediately following the show.

After joining Rumble in 2020, Bongino saw a large increase in followers compared to his former YouTube channel. Currently, “The Dan Bongino Show” has 2.59 million followers–the most of any channel on Rumble.

“Dan Bongino is a powerful voice in the movement to challenge corporate media and protect free speech,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski. “His massive following is evidence of how his common-sense approach resonates with so many people. Without a doubt, his presence on Rumble has brought us to where we are today and continues to fuel our growth into one of the world’s premier video platforms.”

