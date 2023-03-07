Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced its upcoming participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Gary Steele, President and CEO, and Brian Roberts, CFO, will host a discussion and Q&A session beginning at 12:55 p.m. PT on Monday, March 6, 2023. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the session via the Splunk Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.splunk.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

