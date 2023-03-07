Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the investor section of Seagen’s website at investor.seagen.com.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow %40SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

