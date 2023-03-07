Efforts focused on building a more resilient energy infrastructure powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells



Auckland, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hydrogen and fuel cell solutions provider, Renewable Innovations Inc., has been collaborating with the New Zealand office of international consultancy firm AECOM, international fuel cell suppliers, and other hydrogen partners in the development of hydrogen fuel cell-powered emergency power supplies capable of producing up to 80 kW of power.

Kevin Hodges, Principal Electrical Engineer from AECOM commented, ‘This is a unique opportunity to become a pioneer in developing hydrogen solutions for New Zealand. AECOM is excited to work with Renewable Innovations, and our other New Zealand hydrogen partners, as we help build a more resilient emergency power infrastructure that has its foundation built on carbon-free, renewable energy.’

Fueled by green hydrogen produced here in New Zealand, each hydrogen powered system can operate for up to seven days with hydrogen cylinder packs easily transported or delivered by helicopter to the remote operation sites to maintain power.

‘These are a fantastic renewable replacement for existing diesel generators or battery banks,’ said Auckland-based Mark Cain, Pacific Area Director for Renewable Innovations. ‘The EmPower™ 50 operates as a true uninterruptable power supply, delivering managed, high-quality power and using clean green hydrogen for fuel. They are silent when operating, only exhaust pure water as waste, and can be deployed in almost any environment - including cyclone conditions.’

Robert Mount, Founder, President and CEO of Renewable Innovations remarked, ‘The renewable energy work we have been doing in other parts of the world enables us to deliver truly stunning energy solutions with carbon-free sources. The EmPower™ 50 fuel cell system is a great example of a solution that has real potential to change the way we store, consume, and manage renewable energy. As the demand grows, these scalable and modular renewable energy products will be installed across New Zealand and other South Pacific nations.’

Renewable Innovations is currently working with a number of remote site operators across New Zealand to install the first EmPower™ 50 systems to power essential infrastructure with reliable 100% renewable hydrogen energy. These are the smallest version of the EmPower™ product range and are also available as much larger models to deliver mega-Watts of power wherever it is needed. To prepare for the scale that will be required to contribute to our nation’s current net- zero targets, Renewable Innovations is investigating plans to create a manufacturing plant in New Zealand.

About Renewable Innovations, Inc.

Renewable Innovations Inc. ( REII) is a global hydrogen and fuel cell integration solutions provider. With headquarters and divisions across the US and regional offices in Europe and Auckland, New Zealand, Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future.

More Information

Mark Cain, Pacific Area Director

[email protected]

021 140 2345

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “targets,” “estimates” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Renewable Innovations control, including but not limited to regulatory approvals and market conditions. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is included in Renewable Innovation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Renewable Innovations disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

[email protected]