BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today unveiled the winners of the 2022 BigCommerce Partner Awards. Now in its fifth year, the annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among BigCommerce’s global network of thousands of agency and technology partners in its open ecosystem. This year’s winners are honored for their outstanding commitment and dedication to providing BigCommerce merchants with exemplary technology and services needed to thrive, grow and succeed against a challenging macroeconomics backdrop.

“BigCommerce is committed to an open commerce approach. We are invested in our best-in-breed, partner-first ecosystem to give our merchants the flexibility to choose the best options for their business requirements. This year’s fifth annual BigCommerce Partner Awards illustrates the next level work our winners put forth into building world-class solutions that helped our merchants maximize success in the most uncertain of times,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “Every winner has assiduously earned their award, and BigCommerce appreciates their partnership and dedication.”

The 2022 BigCommerce Partner Awards featured 18 categories across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions whose applicants were evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce employees and executives. The awards recognized one winner for each category based on their accomplishments respective to the geographic region in which they operate. New categories added for this year include Regional Partner of the Year (Agency EMEA), Omnichannel Solutions Award (Tech AMER), Community Awards (Agency EMEA and AMER).

2022 BigCommerce Agency Partner Winners

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to Certified BigCommerce agency partners that have demonstrated commitment to investing in the platform, executing for clients and generating meaningful business over the last year.

New Partner of the Year: Awarded to agency partners that have demonstrated excellence within their first year as a BigCommerce Partner.

B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate superiority at meeting the complex needs of BigCommerce’s B2B merchants.

Omnichannel Solutions Award: Awarded to agency partners that provide outstanding omnichannel services for BigCommerce merchants by being well-versed in social commerce, connecting in-store and online experience, email strategy services, lead generation SEO, marketplace strategy and/or performance marketing.

User Experience & Design Award: Awarded to agency partners who have an exceptional talent for creating beautiful, world-class BigCommerce storefronts that enhance the shopper’s experience.

Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners with an exceptional talent for using innovative thinking to create powerful online shopping experiences.

Headless Commerce Award: Awarded to agency partners who leverage BigCommerce’s open APIs to deploy headless storefronts that power customized and engaging shopping experiences.

Regional Partner of the Year: Awarded to agency partners who are accelerating BigCommerce’s expansion into new countries through their local domain expertise and successful client storefront launches.

Excellence in Delivery Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients’ BigCommerce storefronts on time and within budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Community Awards: Awarded to agency partners who have exhibited a commitment to growing, supporting and contributing to an ecosystem of developers working on, and around, the BigCommerce platform.

Global Winner: Space 48

2022 BigCommerce Tech Partner Winners

Tech Partner of the Year: Awarded to technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and positive user reviews plus successful co-marketing activity over the last year.

Innovative Integration Award: Awarded to technology partners that have built a new integration or feature that solves a critical need for BigCommerce merchants.

Customer Growth Award: Awarded to technology partners whose outstanding solution has generated the most revenue growth for BigCommerce merchants.

Think Big Award: Awarded to technology partners for their collaborative efforts in driving high-quality referrals that produce the highest average revenue for BigCommerce.

Best User Experience Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration delivers a best-in-class user experience based on simplicity of app install and configuration process, ease of use and beautiful design.

Emerging Partner Award: Awarded to new technology partners whose solutions feature a superior user experience, outstanding customer reviews and a growing install volume.

Open SaaS Innovation Award: Awarded to technology partners who leverage BigCommerce's open APIs to enable merchants to build storefronts that power customized and engaging shopping experiences.

Winners: Contentstack (Americas) | Akeneo (APAC) and (EMEA)

New Frontier Award: Awarded to technology partners whose solutions have enabled BigCommerce merchants to expand their business into new countries.

