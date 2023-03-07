Pear Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Pear+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced the Company will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference being held March 6-8, 2023 in Boston. Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will represent the Company in an analyst-led fireside chat on Monday, March 6 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking here and will be made available in the Investors section of Pear’s website at www.peartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Pear’s website for up to 30 days following the live presentation.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., which is traded on Nasdaq as PEAR, is the parent company of Pear Therapeutics (US), Inc. Pear is the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has the first end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and deliver PDTs to patients and a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear’s product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

