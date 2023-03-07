MSCI Announces Upgrade to 'BBB-' Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) upgraded MSCI’s issuer credit rating to an investment grade rating of ‘BBB-’, previously from ‘BB+’, while maintaining a Stable outlook to the Company. S&P also upgraded ratings on MSCI’s unsecured debt to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’.

"We are proud of the investment grade rating upgrade from S&P, which is a recognition of the growing scale of our business, the incredible resiliency of our financial model, and MSCI’s strong track record of consistent execution,” said Andy Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer.

“This execution reflects our laser commitment to deliver value to our clients day-in and day-out as we continue to pursue attractive opportunities to drive continued long-term growth.”

S&P’s upgrade marks the second major credit rating agency to assign MSCI an investment grade rating, officially making the Company an investment grade company. To review MSCI’s credit ratings click+here.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond MSCI’s control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements can be found in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 10, 2023, and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if MSCI’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this press release reflects MSCI’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

