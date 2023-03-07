Power Slap Live Finale Will Stream Exclusively on Rumble

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rumble to enter live sports distribution with Power Slap 1, a global exclusive premier event

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM) today announced that Power Slap 1: Darius the Destroyer vs. Wolverine, the live finale of the flagship series Power Slap: Road to the Title, will be streamed exclusively on Rumble. The live finale event is a global stream, available to all fans worldwide for free, only on Rumble.

Power Slap 1 will take place Saturday, March 11, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Four champions will be crowned at the heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight and welterweight classes during the event. Power Slap 1 will be available via Rumble’s desktop and mobile web formats, as well as Rumble’s apps across mobile and TV, including Apple iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and LG TV.

“Our partnership with Rumble has led to significant growth for Power Slap – we’re excited to put our first premier live event on the Rumble platform for access by millions of fans and users,” said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the growth of Power Slap as we continue to invest in sports content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “You will not want to miss Power Slap 1.”

Tune in on March 11th and subscribe to Power Slap’s Rumble page atrumble.com/powerslap

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

Contact: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3Njk5NSM1NDMwODg1IzIyNDkzNjQ=
Rumble-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.