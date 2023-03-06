HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus”) ( KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced its participation in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 12-14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.



Nauticus management will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nauticus management, please contact your Roth representative, or Nauticus’ investor relations team at [email protected].

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Media Contact

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]