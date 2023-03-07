Dior Beauty is happy to announce a partnership with The BeautyHealth Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, to develop a custom Dior powered by Hydrafacial experience which will be available exclusively at Dior spas from April 2023.

The Dior powered by Hydrafacial experience debuts a custom protocol co-created by Hydrafacial and Dior and a co-branded booster, incorporating the best of Dior skincare with Hydrafacial technology.

The innovative, 90-minute treatment is designed for the ultimate experience in wellness and luxury. It begins with a thorough cleansing and exfoliation of the face with the Dior Floral Peeling Lotion diffused through Hydrafacial’s Roll on handpiece and patented vortex technology. The skin is perfectly prepared to then receive a further holistic treatment, taking into consideration the client’s skin needs with expert Dior Spa gestures.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the iconic Dior brand to bring this exceptional treatment experience to Dior spas around the world,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. "The Dior Powered by Hydrafacial experience is a perfect example of our commitment to providing category creating protocols and forging partnerships with the best in beauty and skincare.”

“This partnership with Hydrafacial is part of our commitment to develop treatment protocols with the ultimate goal of rejuvenating the skin to reverse the signs of aging. This treatment has been developed to capitalize on the Hydrafacial experience and reinforce its effectiveness with the power of the Dior Floral Peeling Lotion, which uses a new-generation active ingredient, PHA (polyhydroxyacids) and niacinamide, which are essential for the quality of skin texture. The skin is then perfectly receptive to the holistic treatments developed by the Dior Spa, providing spectacular and visible skin results during a deep moment of wellness.” Virginie Couturaud, Scientific Communication Director at Parfums Christian Dior

The Dior powered by Hydrafacial experience will be available exclusively at Dior spas from April 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers, and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

