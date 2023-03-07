Cenntro+Electric+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the start of production of its LS400 and Metro electric commercial trucks at the company’s recently expanded assembly facility in Howell, NJ. Additionally, the company is also announcing the completion of its new assembly facility in Jacksonville, FL.

Production of the LS400 and Metro electric commercial vehicles in the Howell Assembly Facility is underway. Vehicles assembled at the Howell facility are predominantly for the Northeastern region of the United States.

Cenntro also announced the completion of the build-out of Jacksonville Assembly Facility and is awaiting parts to begin the production of the LS400 and Metro product lines.

“With our assembly facilities ready to build, we will soon begin to deliver our products in the United States,” said Peter Wang, Cenntro Chairman and CEO. “The expansion of the Howell facility and the impending opening of the Jacksonville facility will support both demand and large-scale deployment to expand sales in US regional markets.”

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro has committed to lead the transformation of commercial fleets to zero-emissions vehicles and develop a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

