Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT),the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

