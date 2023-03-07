The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. to attend NVIDIA GTC AI Developer Conference and Joins NVIDIA Developer Program

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that it will be attending NVIDIAs AI conference in March 2023 and joined NVIDIAs developer program to leverage leading AI tech for game development. NFTG is developing games for release on its multi-genre gaming platform and community, GAXOS.

We’re excited to be a part of the NVIDIA community and collaborate with other industry leaders in AI and game development.” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of NFT Gaming. “Combining our games and platform with state-of-the-art innovation paves the way for unique opportunities and mass adoption,”

NVIDIA’s GTC Developer Conference for developers, business leaders, AI researchers is an amazing forum for technical sessions, keynote speeches, technical training, networking, and collaboration. NVIDIA’s Developer Program offers developers cutting-edge tools, SDKs, programs, and other technical resources to develop leading technology and tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.

For more information on the conference please visit; https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/?ncid=pa-srch-goog-575726-prsp

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.
The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations
E:[email protected]
T: 1-888-319-2499

