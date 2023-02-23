Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, has commenced the commercial launch of Nuceiva® (botulinum toxin type A) in Germany and Austria, and is now available for direct order and delivery to customers.

Nuceiva® is approved by the European Commission for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines), when the severity of the above facial lines has an important psychological impact in adults below 65 years of age2.

“We are excited to introduce Nuceiva® to customers in Germany and Austria, the second largest aesthetic toxin market in Europe1,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO of Evolus Inc. “Entering this dynamic European market is the latest in a series of geographical expansion milestones that will help fuel Evolus’ above market average growth in the underpenetrated aesthetic neurotoxin market.”

Evolus is partnering with Novvia, a leading supplier of specialist products to aesthetics practitioners, to commercialize the product in Germany and Austria. The company expects to enter additional European countries as well as Australia in 2023. In addition to Germany and Austria, Nuceiva® is currently commercially available in Canada and Great Britain – the largest aesthetic market in Europe1. The product is also approved for sale in the U.S. under the brand name Jeuveau®.

“With the availability of Nuceiva® in Germany, I will now have more choice. My practice has the opportunity to deliver more of what my patients want - precision-driven results using innovative products supported by robust clinical data,” said Dr. med. Thomas Zimmermann, Dermatologist, international aesthetic expert and founder of Dr. Zimmermann Aesthetic Institute. “This product, along with the company’s medical education and training programs and modern manufacturing standards, will be instrumental in evolving my practice and ultimately meeting the needs of my patients.”

“We understand the importance of choice – not just to patients, but also to our customers, and we’re thrilled to bring a new neurotoxin to Germany and Austria,” said Dan Stewart, Vice President and General Manager, Evolus International. “Along with our distributor partner Novvia, we are offering educational programs to aesthetic doctors so they can learn more about how to use this specific product and evolve their practice.”

The safety and efficacy of Nuceiva® was evaluated through the company’s TRANSPARENCY clinical program - three Phase III trials3,4 including the largest head-to-head aesthetic pivotal study versus Botox® (onabotulinumtoxinA) to date, and two long-term safety studies5,6.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), globally licensed under the brand name Nuceiva®. The product is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the company’s prospects, geographical expansion, milestones and programs.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experiences to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include uncertainties associated with our ability to address all of our losses, costs, expenses, liabilities and damages resulting from the settlement agreement with Daewoong and our ability to comply with the terms and conditions in the Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements, the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy generally, uncertainties related to customer and consumer adoption of Nuceiva® / Jeuveau®, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform or commercialization strategies, competition and market dynamics, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Nuceiva® / Jeuveau® and other risks described in Evolus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022. These filings can be accessed online at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Evolus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If the company does update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that the company will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva® are registered trademarks of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Botox® (Botulinum toxin type A) is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

