Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) to Ready Capital Corporation is fair to Broadmark shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Broadmark common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock. Upon closing of the merger, Broadmark stockholders are expected to own approximately 36% of the combined company’s stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Broadmark shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Broadmark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Broadmark shareholders; (2) determine whether Ready Capital is underpaying for Broadmark; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Broadmark shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Broadmark shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005559/en/