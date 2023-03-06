KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT AND RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING HOST TRACE ADKINS AT THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

F-16 Flyover and Color Guard will also Add to Pre-race Festivities This Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc., and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) will combine their efforts this coming weekend to host MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins. Adkins will participate in a key role on the pre-race grid of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding this weekend, March 3-5.

Adkins will perform the national anthem as two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Homestead Air Reserve Base fly over the track, and the color guard from American Legion Post 273 Madeira Beach presents the flags.

Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted 40 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart, earned numerous awards and multiple Grammy Award nominations, plus garnered over two billion streams since his debut in 1996. He has also been a Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, and is known for notable roles as an actor in film and television, including voice-overs for Firestone commercials. Recently, Adkins set out for his headline Somewhere in America tour which spans coast-to-coast throughout this year.

“It is always a distinct honor to perform our national anthem at any event, but it’s an extra thrill to kick off the start of the Firestone Grand Prix,” said Trace Adkins. “As a longtime auto racing fan, I look forward to attending the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

Trace Adkins will perform at Country Roots Festival in Kansas City, Kansas on May 13th. This is the first festival Kustom 440, a division of Kustom Entertainment, will produce and promote Trace Adkins and other musicians as part of Country Roots Festival.

“We are honored and excited to host such an accomplished performer not only at our Country Roots Festival but here at St. Pete.” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment. “We look forward to introducing Trace to the RLL family and our No. 30 NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Jack Harvey.”

“I can’t wait to take the green flag for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in my No. 30 Kustom Entertainment Indy car,” added Jack Harvey. “The race was already a must-see event and having Trace Adkins with us on race day and performing the national anthem will make it even more so. Kustom Entertainment has absolutely been killing it recently!”

About Kustom Entertainment

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally Inc. ( DGLY) and is headquartered in Kansas City. Kustom Entertainment operates Kustom 440, a full-scale event and concert production company, and TicketSmarter, a primary and secondary ticketing platform for concerts, sports, theater, and many other events globally. Kustom Entertainment is a proud partner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar #30 and driver Jack Harvey.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2023, the team begins its 32nd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 33 poles, 109 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 96 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2023 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

For more information on Kustom 440, visit www.Kustom440.com and follow @Kustom440 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Gypsie Hutchinson
Kustom Entertainment
[email protected]

Kathi Lauterbach
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3Njk0MiM1NDMwNzUyIzIwMjA3NTE=
Digital-Ally-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.