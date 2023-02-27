Sony Select Extends Agreement with Kuke Music's Naxos China

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China with 3 million audio and video music tracks, announced that Sony Select, one of the most influential Hi-Res music services, has extended its agreement with the Company's subsidiary Naxos China (a JV company between Kuke and Naxos), giving music enthusiasts and audiophiles instant access to the professional high-res classical music catalogues.

Under the agreement, Naxos China will continue licensing its extensive library of high-resolution (high-res) classical music catalogue to Sony Select, providing its users with an immersive and superior listening experience. Naxos China boasts its diverse high-res music catalogue for both its quantity and quality, comprised of classical, jazz and world music, as well as award-winning recordings that represents the highest standard of the industry.

High-res music apps are digital music streaming services that offer high-quality, uncompressed, and lossless music files, which are typically in a higher resolution than standard music files. These apps allow users to stream or download high-quality audio files, providing a superior listening experience compared to traditional audio formats. They provide listeners with a more immersive, high-fidelity listening experience, allowing them to hear more detail and clarity in the music.

Mr. He Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Kuke Music Holding Limited, commented, "We are pleased to continue our agreement with Sony Select, one of our long-term and most important licensing clients. This is another important strategic opportunity for us as we benefit from being aligned with industry leaders across the entire music ecosystem from creation to consumption. In the case of Sony Select, the platform has already established an impressive leadership position for its high-res app, which is viewed as a must-have for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. Both of our companies share in the commitment to providing superior quality audio tracks to our users. In addition, as Sony Select continues to expand its popular high-res music app in new online and offline usage scenarios, it can generate incremental revenue for Sony Select as well as its content providers, Naxos China included."

Mr. He Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Kuke Music Holding Limited, continued, "High-res music apps continue to gain paid users worldwide by offering improved audio quality, a better listening experience, and more choice. At the same time, music enthusiasts and audiophiles benefit from future-proofing their music libraries with a high-res music app, to ensure access to the best audio quality available. Overall, high-resolution music, like that of provided by Naxos China, and leading high-res apps, like Sony Select, are great choices for anyone who wants to enjoy the best possible sound quality and get the most out of their music listening experience."

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kuke's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including those in Kuke's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kuke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Kuke undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=CN25548&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-select-extends-agreement-with-kuke-musics-naxos-china-301756437.html

SOURCE Kuke Music Holding Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN25548&Transmission_Id=202302270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN25548&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.