CJ 4DPLEX Names Bobbie Andrews As Senior Vice President & Managing Director for EMEA

12 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023

Andrews joins CJ 4DPLEX from RealD

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today it has named veteran marketing executive Bobbie Andrews as its new Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA. Andrews joins CJ 4DPLEX with more than 15 years of theatrical industry experience and will lead strategic growth and marketing efforts across EMEA for the cinema technology company's groundbreaking, premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX.

Before joining CJ 4DPLEX, Andrews spent the last seven years at RealD, where he served as the VP of Marketing & Commercial EMEAR for the theatrical 3D technology company. Prior to RealD, he worked at 20th Century Fox, helping manage its commercial and exhibition relationships across EMEA. Prior to Fox, Andrews worked for Cineworld Cinemas where he managed B2B marketing, branding and media.

Don Savant, Chief Business Officer of CJ 4DPLEX stated, "We're thrilled to have Bobbie join the CJ 4DPLEX team and lead our efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. EMEA is a vital part of CJ 4DPLEX's growth strategy and with Andrews' strong industry connections he'll only bolster our ever-growing ScreenX and 4DX formats."

"Bobbie Andrews is a fantastic addition to the CJ 4DPLEX team and we are excited that he will be spearheading our marketing efforts with our partners across Europe," continued Duncan Macdonald, Head of Worldwide Marketing, CJ 4DPLEX America. "His insight and experience will help continue our already multi-record-breaking year for ScreenX and 4DX."

Andrews added, "CJ 4DPLEX's 270-degree, panoramic ScreenX and multi-sensory 4DX formats have proven to help bring audiences back to movie theatres. I'm excited to join the amazing team and look forward to being a part of cinema's future."

CJ 4DPLEX has already had a record-breaking 2023. Earlier this year, the team announced that the Oscar®-nominated "Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the company's highest- grossing release of all-time, bringing in over $95 million at the global box office from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.

About CJ 4DPLEX
CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 354 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 787 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theater technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

