Cantex Receives FDA "Study May Proceed" Letter for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Azeliragon for the Treatment of Unmethylated Glioblastoma

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023

Cantex is developing azeliragon as a once-a-day pill for the treatment of glioblastoma and other cancers

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed Cantex's Investigational New Drug application and issued a "Study May Proceed" letter for Cantex's Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the safety and therapeutic effect of azeliragon in patients with newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma treated with standard of care radiation therapy. Azeliragon was recently granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of glioblastoma.

"We are very pleased to have received this favorable response from the FDA enabling Cantex to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of azeliragon for the treatment of glioblastoma," commented Stephen G. Marcus, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cantex. "Today's news significantly advances Cantex's azeliragon development program. We look forward to soon commencing enrollment in this trial given the urgent need for novel therapies that can better address this devastating disease."

Glioblastoma is the most common primary brain cancer, with approximately 13,000 cases diagnosed in the U.S. per year. It is a highly malignant brain tumor for which current therapeutic options provide a limited life extension benefit. The median survival after a glioblastoma diagnosis is 15-18 months and 5-year survival is less than 10%. Given this prognosis, new treatments of glioblastoma are urgently needed.

Azeliragon is an orally administered small molecule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the glioblastoma microenvironment. By preventing interaction of RAGE with these ligands, azeliragon may inhibit glioblastoma and overcome its resistance to effective treatment. Cantex is also developing azeliragon for the treatment of other major cancers not adequately addressed by current treatments where RAGE has been implicated in disease progression and in complications of cancer treatment.

Dr. Marcus continued: "The Phase 2 trial of azeliragon in glioblastoma is one of several promising clinical programs we continue to advance with azeliragon to treat cancer and other diseases where RAGE is implicated. Additional azeliragon indications include pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and cancers such as lung cancer and breast cancer that have metastasized to the brain. These programs highlight the versatility of azeliragon and our commitment to develop new treatment options for these cancers. We expect significant progress on these clinical trials during 2023 and 2024."

About Azeliragon
Azeliragon, previously known as TTP488, is an orally active, small molecule, antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) licensed by Cantex from vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT). vTv Therapeutics discovered azeliragon and carried out phase 3 clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease. Although these trials did not demonstrate efficacy in Alzheimer's disease, clinical safety data from these trials, involving over 2000 patients dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. A broad range of evidence suggests that RAGE—ligand interactions play a critical role in cancer and its complications as well as in a range of inflammatory diseases.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cantex Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Investors
Jon Nugent
+1 205-566-3026
[email protected]

Media
Casey McDonald
+1 646-577-8520
[email protected]

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:
Stephen G. Marcus, M.D.
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY24799&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantex-receives-fda-study-may-proceed-letter-for-phase-2-clinical-trial-of-azeliragon-for-the-treatment-of-unmethylated-glioblastoma-301756067.html

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY24799&Transmission_Id=202302270802PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY24799&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.