Insight, Intel Hold $60,000 Esports Makeover Contest for Schools

10 hours ago
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has partnered with Intel on a national $60,000 Esports+Makeover+Contest that will award two existing or aspiring esports clubs with $30,000 in new Intel® 13th Gen gaming equipment.

The deadline to enter the contest is Tuesday, and one winner each at the high school and collegiate levels will be named in April.

Insight and Intel previously have teamed up to host an annual Connected+Workplace+Makeover+Contest, helping commercial businesses address aging technology and mounting technical debt. Now, the focus is on boosting school esports programs, as the number of participating students in school-affiliated clubs has+nearly+doubled to 140,000 nationwide at more than 3,400 schools since 2020.

“The Esports Makeover Contest can accelerate a school’s ability to motivate students through learning programs with mass appeal. Esports create a sense of belonging to many students who don’t normally participate in extracurricular programs since just about every student today feels a connection to video games,” said Joe McAllister, education esports expert, Insight. “We’re turning the passion for gaming into opportunities to develop social skills. It also inspires continuous learning and workforce success in computer science, graphics design, marketing, business, social influencing and other fields that traditional learning doesn’t address.”

Insight provides guidance to schools at every level on a wide range of esports+solutions, including expertise in gaming systems and peripherals, network optimization, audio-visual integration, maintenance services, and network and device security.

To submit an application for the Esports Makeover Contest, go to insight.com%2Fesportsmakeover. For more information about Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005198/en/

