%3Cb%3EFiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today recognized veteran CQ and Roll Call photojournalist Bill Clark for capturing six individual awards across several categories in the 2023 Eyes of History Still Photography Contest, sponsored by the prestigious White House News Photographers Association (WHNPA). The Eyes of History contests are held annually to select the best in visual journalism across still, video, and multimedia disciplines.

Clark’s six awards spanned three distinct photojournalism categories in the contest, including: First Place, Third Place, and two Awards of Excellence in the “On Capitol Hill” category; the Award of Excellence in the “Insider’s Washington” category; and the Award of Excellence in the “Domestic News” category. His award-winning black-and-white portraits for CQ and Roll Call feature stills of U.S. Senators on the campaign trail and at work in the halls of Congress, protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, and Capitol Hill staffers hitching a ride in a Senate elevator with a full-size, stuffed moose.

To view Clark’s six award-winning photos visit here, and read Chris Hale’s story in Roll+Call.

“Both Tom Williams and I have been covering Capitol Hill for over 20 years, presenting us with the daily challenge of finding unique ways to illustrate life in Congress. I am truly honored that the WHNPA judges continue to recognize our efforts year after year to bring fresh and engaging images to our readers,” said Clark.

"Bill Clark is an outstanding journalist who has an uncanny ability to find both the story - and the story behind the story - in his photographs. These images, and the thousands more he has taken over the years, are truly the 'Eyes of History.' It's not just people who now understand our government and its political figures more fully because of Bill's work; it is generations to come who will know what it was like to be here during these times," said Jason Dick, Editor in Chief, CQ and Roll Call.

Clark’s roundup of awards in this year’s contest continues a decade-long tradition of recognition for CQ and Roll Call’s photographers. In 2022, CQ and Roll Call’s Tom Williams was also honored by the WHNPA with an Award of Excellence in the “On Capitol Hill” category. In a separate contest last year, Williams was further recognized as a Finalist in the “Spot News” category for photography by Pictures of the Year International (POYi) for his iconic image of lawmakers taking cover in the Gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

The White House News Photographers Association is a 102 year-old non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the efforts of Washington’s professional visual journalists. For more on ‘The Eyes of History®’ and the winning images, visit the WHNPA website at www.whnpa.org.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005343/en/