AGCO Donates $650,000 to Support UNICEF's Emergency Efforts in Türkiye

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced it is donating USD 650,000 to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in direct support of its earthquake response in Türkiye. The donation will facilitate the provision of critical supplies and services to children, adolescents, and families affected by the recent earthquakes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005187/en/

%C2%A9_UNICEFUN0781435%C3%96l%C3%A7er.jpg

AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Türkiye. (Photo: UNICEF)

“Our thoughts go out to our colleagues and their loved ones in Türkiye that continue to face many challenges following the devastating earthquakes,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in ensuring the safety of our colleagues and their families, our Massey Ferguson dealers, and our farmers who are working to help secure the food supply. Our donation will provide needed, timely aid for those affected.”

AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Türkiye. While the total number of children affected remains unclear, an estimated 5.4 million children live in the provinces impacted by the earthquakes. 2.5 million children need immediate support.

"The impact of the earthquakes on children and families has been catastrophic, leaving hundreds of thousands in a desperate situation,” says Bettina Junker, Executive Director of UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure that all those affected by the disaster receive the support they need." After natural disasters, UNICEF is often among the first organizations on the ground. In Türkiye, UNICEF teams are working with partners to distribute essential supplies such as critical health supplies, blankets, clothing, and safe drinking water and sanitation supplies, as well as continuing to provide safe spaces for children to play and recover from the traumatic events they have witnessed.

About AGCO:

AGCO (

NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

About UNICEF:

UNICEF works in the world’s toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005187r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005187/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.