Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced the appointment of Andrew Hagopian as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer, effective March 1st, 2023.

“Andrew has more than 17 years of successful experience, including general counsel or other legal executive roles at both publicly-traded and privately-held growth companies,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “His broad background in corporate governance, SEC compliance, strategic transactions, and optimizing the management of legal services makes him a perfect choice for the Company’s first Chief Legal Officer.”

Mr. Hagopian started his career as an associate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Thereafter, from 2011-2020, he held several in-house roles at MGM Resorts International culminating with a four-year tenure as Chief Corporate Counsel. From 2021-2022, Mr. Hagopian was Chief Legal Officer of BetMGM, a leading privately-held sports betting entertainment company partially owned by MGM Resorts International. Immediately prior to joining Xponential, he served as General Counsel of Newlight Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology and manufacturing start-up. Mr. Hagopian received a B.S. degree from USC Marshall School of Business, and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

“I am honored to join Xponential Fitness and become part of a high-performing team that continues to demonstrate its ability to succeed,” said Mr. Hagopian. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Xponential’s mission to make boutique fitness accessible to all.”

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005203/en/