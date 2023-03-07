New Studies by H&R Block Show Gen Z Is Embracing Side Hustles First, Finances Last

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Gen Z has an optimistic and fresh approach to tackling their taxes; H&R Block has expertise to help a new generation of taxpayers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As H&R Block (: HRB) encourages all Americans to celebrate tax season, it is also offering help to a new generation who is filing taxes – Gen Z. New research by H&R Block* revealed 52% of Gen Z has a side hustle, with nearly one in five reporting multiple side hustles. This means as first-time filers, they are a generation with more complicated circumstances than their parents and generations before them.

“As our survey highlights, two great characteristics of Gen Z are their creativity and independence,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Office at H&R Block. “While more than half have fully embraced a side hustle, many aren’t familiar with tax implications that could cause confusion this tax season. At a time when every dollar matters, H&R Block clients can be confident in our expertise to help them get the maximum refund they deserve, guaranteed.”

With 39% of Gen Z making more than $600 from side hustles such as selling items online, investing, and gambling, more than 70% did not keep detailed records over the last year of how they made money from these side activities. Very few Gen Zers know which activities require them to pay taxes on their earnings. In fact, they’re split on knowing whether to pay taxes on peer-to-peer payment apps. Although the IRS announced it will delay the 1099-K threshold until the 2024 tax season for gig workers that use apps like PayPal, Venmo, Etsy or Facebook Marketplace, taxpayers should prepare now by tracking receipts and records to ensure they report the correct amount of gain or loss next tax season.

Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z does not turn to social media for tax advice. Only 16% said they would get information about taxes from social media, while most turn to people they trust like parents or tax professionals.

“We hear a lot about #TaxTok – tax tips on TikTok – and while some provide reliable tips, it was good to learn from our survey that Gen Z is turning to trusted sources for tax advice, like an H&R Block tax pro,” said Cress.

Armed with this tax advice, Gen Z is very optimistic about receiving a refund, with 92% expecting one this year. And, as some plan to spend their refund wisely, using their refund to get out of debt and build savings, 91% say they treat themselves when they’re done (a trend that fades with older generations). After doing their taxes, younger filers are more likely to unwind with a favorite show or hobby.

Throughout the process, there are expert, on-demand H&R Block expert tax professionals that can help whenever needed. Not to mention, a maximum refund is guaranteed, and results are available in real time, which is perfect for 55% of taxpayers that claim they start and finish their taxes all at once.

Files your taxes today at HRBlock.com

*“2023 The H&R Block Survey” conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. adults
**“2023 DIY Client Experience Survey” conducted by H&R Block among 2,406 U.S. adults.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

ti?nf=ODc3NzQ1NyM1NDMyMDkwIzIwMDYxNDU=
HRB-Tax-Group-Inc-.png
For Further Information
Media Relations:
Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, [email protected]
Heather Woodard, (660 864-3836, [email protected]
Investor Relations:
Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, [email protected]
Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, [email protected]

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.