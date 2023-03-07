Comcast and CommScope Hit Major 10G Milestone

10 hours ago
Comcast today announced that partner CommScope has delivered the first prototype Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) amplifiers to its advanced technology labs for system testing. Comcast+first+tested+FDX+amplifiers+in+September+2022, demonstrating the ability to deliver symmetrical speeds across a complete network-to-home 10G loop, reflective of architecture that is inclusive of the vast majority of the Comcast network.

This press release features multimedia.

Our-Network-16x9-Data-Center-Press.jpg

Comcast and CommScope Hit Major 10G Milestone with Delivery of FDX Amplifier Prototype.

“In 2022, we demonstrated that our Xfinity 10G Network is here for our customers—a brilliant network that delivers the next generation of connectivity to power the next generation of innovation,” said Elad Nafshi, EVP & Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable. “CommScope has been a key partner in our work and deploying their FDX amplifiers across our network is a critical next step. We’re excited to harden this technology and begin rolling them out across our network, so that we can continue to deliver the best connectivity experience to our customers.”

The prototype amplifiers will be used to understand and implement improvements ahead of the full deployment across Comcast’s network, which is expected to begin later in 2023. The amplifiers are based on the widely deployed CommScope STARLINE® MiniBridger™ platform which Comcast currently uses as a part of its network architecture.

“The CommScope engineering team has been relentlessly working on this program and is making great strides,” said Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & President of Access Network Solutions (ANS), CommScope. “RF Amplifiers are one of the key growth products within our ANS portfolio, as evidenced by our recent+one+million+units+shipped+announcement. These million amplifiers shipped, in addition to the prior existing millions of CommScope amplifiers in the market, become candidates for upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0. We are excited to partner with Comcast to engineer this next generation of smart amplifiers.”

Over the past 24 months, Comcast has been a leader in developing and implementing 10G technology, including several world+firsts. Recently, the company marked a major milestone in the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment, announcing that its latest Xfinity 10G Network upgrade will be launched to 10 million homes and businesses by the end of February. These locations now will have the foundational network enhancements in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new multi-gigabit symmetrical Internet options before the end of 2023 that will be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost. The full deployment of these technical capabilities will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses by 2025. In addition to fast speeds, DOCSIS 4.0 technologies will deliver even greater reliability and capacity to power multiple data-intensive applications.

More information about the Xfinity 10G Network can be found here. Visit Xfinity to learn more and sign up for these exciting new products.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005102/en/

