Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 2, 2023

10 hours ago
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4158 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call me: Link. The is passcode is 6459939. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, March 9, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10175222.

The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand and prior to August 16, 2021, owned, operated, and franchised the Taco Cabana® restaurant brand. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

