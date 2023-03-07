PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PTC Therapeutics, Inc. ( PTCT) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PTC has issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts to its investors, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company’s shareholders.

PTC shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/ptc-therapeutics/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.