UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Endurance+Artist+Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. Led by Private Wealth Advisor David Schachter and Financial Advisors Dane Abbott and Tony De La Rosa, the team focuses on providing comprehensive wealth management services that address the unique needs of clients in the media and entertainment community.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Endurance Artist Management recognized as one of the best wealth management teams in California,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive. “Their attention to client service, sophisticated investment management approach, and dedication to their clients make them true leaders in our business.”

Endurance Artist Management serves a wide range of entrepreneurs and entertainment clients, including top artists, song writers, music producers, directors, showrunners, and executives with influence in Hollywood. The team also provides founders, business owners and venture-backed growth companies with guidance and corporate advisory services from early stages through strategic exits, IPOs and beyond.

Team lead David Schachter holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (“AEC”) designation. Advisors with the UBS AEC designation must meet specific requirements, including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries and a commitment to serving athletes or entertainers in a way that meets them “where they are.” This select group of UBS advisors participate in an extensive training program, which covers complex needs unique to this client segment, such as atypical income streams and special financing circumstances. David has also previously been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor (2021, 2022).

The Endurance Artist Management team also includes Wealth Strategy Associate Peter Repar, Client Associate Alexander Chumas, and Team Administrator Robbie Stone.

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fwealth-management-teams-best-in-state.

