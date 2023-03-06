Ferry-Morse, a leading and historic seed packet business in the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is prepared for spring planting season with the expansion of its popular Plantlings%26trade%3B+collection. Consumers are now able to order over 100 varieties of vegetable, herb, fruit, flower, shrub and indoor baby plants which will be delivered straight from the Ferry-Morse nursery to their front doors beginning in March. New this year, Ferry-Morse is introducing more than 40 different Plantlings Garden Starter Kits, curated bundles of Plantlings that complement each other and take the guesswork out of planning and buying.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005211/en/

Ferry-Morse Expands Plantlings™ Selection Adding New Varieties and Introducing More Than 40 New Garden Starter Kits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed to champion success for gardeners across the country, Plantlings have been started by the experts at Ferry-Morse and arrive with strong, established root systems to help gardeners that do not have the time, space or desire to do their own seed starting. All Plantlings are started from non-GMO seeds that are free from chemicals or pesticides harmful to pollinators, including neonicotinoids.

“We thrive on giving gardeners a leg up when they need it and Plantlings make it easy to get a head start on the growing season, taking the guessing out of planning and eliminating the need for indoor seed starting,” said Rebecca Sears, CMO and Resident Green Thumb at Ferry-Morse. “Taking it to the next level, our new Garden Starter Kits for this year are sure to inspire creativity – whether indoors and out – and for both new and experienced gardeners alike.”

Planning Made Easy With New Plantings Garden Kits

Whether as a gift or a shortcut for designing for a specific space, this season’s Plantlings+Garden+Starter+Kits cover a range of culinary and floral themes. Garden Starter Kits retail for $39.99 and include 12 baby plants. In addition to kits that suit spatial requirements like a variety of flower border kits, many are curated by special interest. Some of the season’s standouts include:

Mixology Herb & Fruit Kit: featuring Strawberries, Mint, Basil and Cucumber Plantlings, it is the perfect assortment for creative at-home mixologists.

featuring Strawberries, Mint, Basil and Cucumber Plantlings, it is the perfect assortment for creative at-home mixologists. Mediterranean Vegetable & Herb Kit: featuring Tomato, Cucumber, Mint and Parsley Plantlings, any home chef will be inspired to embrace the healthy food traditions of the Mediterranean.

featuring Tomato, Cucumber, Mint and Parsley Plantlings, any home chef will be inspired to embrace the healthy food traditions of the Mediterranean. BBQ Herbs Kit: featuring Rosemary, Thyme, Oregano and Basil Plantlings, pit and grill experts will be fired up to feature these fresh and vibrant flavors.

featuring Rosemary, Thyme, Oregano and Basil Plantlings, pit and grill experts will be fired up to feature these fresh and vibrant flavors. Aromatherapy Herbs Kit: Can’t sleep or feeling stressed? Basil, Lavender, Rosemary and Sage Plantlings are all known to relax the senses.

Can’t sleep or feeling stressed? Basil, Lavender, Rosemary and Sage Plantlings are all known to relax the senses. Pollinator Flower Kit: Welcome more butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your garden with Bee Balm & Lupine Mix Plantlings.

Welcome more butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your garden with Bee Balm & Lupine Mix Plantlings. Cottage Style Flower Kit: Inspired by charming European cottage life, kit options feature Hollyhock and either Purple Coneflower or Shasta Daisy Plantlings.

Expanded Assortment of New Plantlings

In addition to this year’s Garden Starter Kits, Ferry-Morse has added new Plantlings varieties across popular flower, vegetable and herb selections. Additions to the edibles selection include Roman Pink Strawberries, bright pink flowers that will bloom into a steady stream of deep red fruit, and Sweet Basil, aromatic and perfect for adding to dishes with tomatoes and pasta.

New to the floral category, Ferry-Morse is introducing Cabaret Good Night Kiss Calibrachoa, bright and beautiful annual flowers with trailing growth, Geranium Ivy Precision Dark Burgundy, a popular ivy-leaf plant that will look stunning in hanging baskets or containers, and Petunia Easy Wave Plum Vein, showstopping blooms that spread and trail nicely in planters, window boxes or just about any landscape.

Plantlings Garden Starter Kits will be available for orders beginning March 13. Individual Ferry-Morse Plantlings are available now for pre-order and will begin shipping in March. Plantlings will be available through June 18 or while supplies last and all orders will be shipped two-day to ensure quality.

For more tips, inspiration and resources, visit ferrymorse.com.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed businesses in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, visit ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005211/en/