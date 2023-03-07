Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today published a Supplemental Update presentation under “Supplementals & Reports” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalpropertiestrust.com%2Finvestor-relations.

The Company uses, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations page of its website, which can be found at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations page, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

