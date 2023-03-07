LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that it plans to diversify its portfolio through the transition and possible sale of some of the properties in its Brookdale Senior Living (“Brookdale”) portfolio, following Brookdale’s election not to exercise its lease renewal option.

Brookdale is contractually obligated to pay rent on the portfolio of 35 assisted living communities across eight states through the end of the lease term on December 31, 2023. The portfolio represents 8.4% of pro forma annualized contractual cash rent, and 8.2% of pro forma annualized GAAP rent. LTC has funded approximately $7 million in capital improvements in the properties over the last two years.

“Our relationship with Brookdale has been one of mutual respect and support, and we wish them well,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and CEO. “Through LTC’s active asset management program, and as lease renewals approach, we are prepared, and have contingency plans as we have previously disclosed. We believe LTC is in an excellent position to reduce operator concentration through diversification, and look forward to working with strong regional operators to drive long-term growth and success for us and for them.”

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005281/en/