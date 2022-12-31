RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. NOTICE OF A SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO PLACE THE COMPANY INTO VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 27, 2023

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. (the "Company") has given Notice that a meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on March 31, 2023 (the "Meeting") to, among other purposes, approve the voluntary liquidation of the Company pursuant to the proposed terms and conditions as provided in the Proxy Statement, dated February 20, 2023 (the "Liquidation Proposal"). The Proxy Statement is being mailed to Shareholders on or about February 27, 2023 and is now also available on the Corporate/Investor section of the Company's website at www.retailholdings.com. February 21, 2023 is the Record Date for determining the Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting .

If the Liquidation Proposal is accepted by a majority of Shareholders attending the Meeting on March 31, 2023, Retail Holdings N.V. would be placed in liquidation, effective that date. The Company thereafter would be managed by the appointed Liquidator, whose principal objective is to complete the liquidation of the Company, including paying any valid requests for unclaimed distributions, as well as the Liquidator's and Company expenses. Any funds remaining in the cash balance of the Company in excess of these payments and projected requirements could be distributed at a future date to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, at a time and in an amount, if any, to be determined by the Liquidator. The Company may remain in liquidation for an extended period until the final wind-up.

Shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Proxy Statement and vote their shares. The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote to adopt the Liquidation Proposal.

For additional information about the Company, the Company's summary financial statements as at December 31, 2022, and additional information regarding the contingent liability for unclaimed distributions, see the Company's 2022 Annual Report, dated January 2023, particularly Note 11 to the Financial Statements.

Assuming that the Liquidation Proposal is accepted, the Liquidator will assume control of all of the assets of the Company in liquidation as at March 31, 2023. The proposal includes the following specific instructions to the Liquidator:

  • To make a renewed effort to contact non-US shareholders with unclaimed
    distributions.
  • To pay from the cash balance of the Company any valid requests from such shareholders for unclaimed distributions.
  • To not make any other distributions to shareholders at this time.
  • To, at the liquidator's discretion, at the time and in the amount, if any, determined by the liquidator, pay from the cash balance of the Company to the Company's current shareholders (with a record date of March 31, 2023), the amount, if any, that the liquidator believes is in excess of projected requirements to pay future, valid requests for unclaimed distributions and is
    in excess of projected other cash requirements, including for the liquidator's ongoing expenses to ultimate wind-up.

The Liquidator will complete the liquidation and dissolve the Company when all of the requirements for liquidation pursuant to Curacao law and regulation have been satisfied.

Chairman's Comments

Commenting on the proposed voluntary liquidation, Stephen H. Goodman, the Company's Chairman, President, and CEO explained, "This is the final step in the liquidation process begun in 2015 in which the Company outlined a strategy to maximize and ultimately to monetize the value of its assets and to make distributions to Shareholders. Over the period since 2015, total distributions paid to Shareholders have totaled $38.86 per share.

"I wish to sincerely thank our shareholders, fellow directors, employees and other stakeholders for their support of me and the Company over the 23 years period since the emergence of the Company from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding in the United States."

For any questions you may contact Amy Pappas, Corporate Secretary, via email at [email protected] or via mail at P.O. Box 120, Mount Kisco, New York 10549.

favicon.png?sn=NY25690&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-holdings-nv-notice-of-a-shareholders-meeting-to-place-the-company-into-voluntary-liquidation-301756607.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25690&Transmission_Id=202302270950PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25690&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.