Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today that its Asia-based digital business unit has become the Authorized Sales Partner in Mongolia of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to advertisers and their agencies to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and relevant in-market training,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Chief Executive Officer of Entravision Asia. “As we continue to expand our presence throughout Asia, we are thrilled to partner with Meta as their Authorized Sales Partner in Mongolia to equip and empower local businesses with the most advanced and effective advertising solutions.”

As an Authorized Sales Partner of Meta, Entravision will provide a dedicated local team, strategic direction, support, training, lines of credit and local billing to advertisers in the Mongolian market to enable them to meet their business objectives.

“Mongolia is an important country for Meta, and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here,” said Jordi Fornies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Meta. “As such, we are excited to introduce Entravision as Meta's Authorized Sales Partner in Mongolia. With robust local expertise and insights, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies to help them to emerge from this challenging time stronger and further unlock their potential growth.”

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

