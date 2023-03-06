Houlihan Lokey, Inc. ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Andrew Ziegler has joined the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services team as a Managing Director. Mr. Ziegler is based in New York and will assist the firm’s corporate and financial sponsor clients on a range of domestic and cross-border M&A tax matters.

“As a highly respected M&A tax advisor with more than 15 years of experience, Andrew has an outstanding reputation for providing large financial sponsors and corporates with the superior client focus and transaction advisory expertise our clients have come to expect from us,” said Drew Koecher, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey. “Andrew is an excellent cultural fit with our team in all respects, and his joining meaningfully enhances the technical expertise and leadership we deliver to our clients as we continue to expand our M&A Tax Advisory capabilities to our global client base. We are delighted he has joined Houlihan Lokey.”

Mr. Ziegler joins Houlihan Lokey from KPMG, where he was most recently a Managing Director in the Mergers & Acquisitions Tax group advising strategic buyers and financial sponsors as well as their portfolio companies on a wide range of corporate finance tax transactions, including M&A, leveraged buyouts, IPOs, spinoffs, restructurings, and divestitures. He began his career in KPMG’s Business Tax Services practice in 2008.

“The opportunity to add my transaction experience and market relationships to a well-established yet still-growing M&A Tax Advisory platform is incredibly exciting for me. Houlihan Lokey’s growth around the world and the opportunities it creates for our clients make for a compelling proposition, and I’m excited to join the team and help our clients make the most of those opportunities,” said Mr. Ziegler.

Mr. Ziegler holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University. He is also a CPA in the State of New York, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

