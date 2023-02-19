ABG Acquisition Corp. I Announces Redemption Price of its Publicly Held Class A Ordinary Shares

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABG Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ABGI), a special purpose acquisition company, expects the redemption of its publicly held Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the "Public Shares"), to occur on February 28, 2023. Net of taxes and dissolution expenses, the per-share redemption price for the Public Shares is expected to be approximately $10.188 (the "Redemption Amount").

The Redemption Amount will be payable to the holders of the Public Shares upon delivery of their shares to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount.

The Company's sponsor and each of its officers and directors have waived, with respect to the Company's Class B ordinary shares and Class A ordinary shares issued in a private placement in connection with the IPO held by it, her or him, as applicable, any redemption rights it, she or he may have. After February 19, 2023, the Company ceased all operations except for those required to wind up the Company's business.

The Company expects that Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") in order to delist the Company's securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of the Company's securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "anticipate," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to redeem all of its outstanding Public Shares, the Company's cash position or cash held in the Trust Account, the Redemption Amount or the timing when the Company's Public Shares will be redeemed. Such statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact

Kevin C. Reilly
Chief Financial Officer

favicon.png?sn=NY24341&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abg-acquisition-corp-i-announces-redemption-price-of-its-publicly-held-class-a-ordinary-shares-301756581.html

SOURCE ABG Acquisition Corp. I

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY24341&Transmission_Id=202302270925PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY24341&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.