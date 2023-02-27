FOCS MERGER ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Proposed Sale of Focus Financial to CD&R

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $7 billion acquisition of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CD&R").

Julie_Holleman_LLP1_Logo.jpg

To learn more about the investigation, click here.

Focus Financial is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. The company went public in 2018 through an initial public offering. Both before and after the company's IPO, Focus Financial's largest shareholder has been Stone Point Capital LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm.

On February 27, 2023, Focus Financial, CD&R, and Stone Point announced that CD&R had agreed to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash, which values the company at approximately $7 billion. As part of the deal, Stone Point Capital has agreed to "roll over" some of its shares into the post-merger company. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims regarding the fairness of the $53 per share merger price and also potential conflicts of interest. Focus Financial's stock traded higher than $68 per share barely a year ago, and the company has since posted solid financial returns. Moreover, Wall Street analysts have established price targets as high as $55 per share. Separately, although most of Focus Financial's shareholders are getting cashed out at $53 per share, the company's largest shareholder, Stone Point Capital, has elected to retain an interest in the company following the merger. This suggests that the biggest stakeholders know that the company will be worth far more in the future.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

favicon.png?sn=NY25685&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focs-merger-alert-julie--holleman-investigates-potential-legal-claims-related-to-proposed-sale-of-focus-financial-to-cdr-301756587.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25685&Transmission_Id=202302270930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25685&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.