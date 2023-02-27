PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $7 billion acquisition of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CD&R").

Focus Financial is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. The company went public in 2018 through an initial public offering. Both before and after the company's IPO, Focus Financial's largest shareholder has been Stone Point Capital LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm.

On February 27, 2023, Focus Financial, CD&R, and Stone Point announced that CD&R had agreed to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash, which values the company at approximately $7 billion. As part of the deal, Stone Point Capital has agreed to "roll over" some of its shares into the post-merger company. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims regarding the fairness of the $53 per share merger price and also potential conflicts of interest. Focus Financial's stock traded higher than $68 per share barely a year ago, and the company has since posted solid financial returns. Moreover, Wall Street analysts have established price targets as high as $55 per share. Separately, although most of Focus Financial's shareholders are getting cashed out at $53 per share, the company's largest shareholder, Stone Point Capital, has elected to retain an interest in the company following the merger. This suggests that the biggest stakeholders know that the company will be worth far more in the future.

