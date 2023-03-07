aranello (Italy), February 27, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 20/02/2023 4,460 248.3080 1,107,453.68 - - - - 4,460 248.3080 1,107,453.68 21/02/2023 4,500 246.2727 1,108,227.15 - - - - 4,500 246.2727 1,108,227.15 22/02/2023 4,520 244.9810 1,107,314.12 5,745 261.4364 1,501,952.12 1,411,078.65 10,265 245.3378 2,518,392.77 23/02/2023 4,460 248.0788 1,106,431.45 - - - - 4,460 248.0788 1,106,431.45 24/02/2023 4,510 245.3718 1,106,626.82 - - - - 4,510 245.3718 1,106,626.82 22,450 246.5948 5,536,053.22 5,745 261.4364 1,501,952.12 1,411,078.65 28,195 246.3959 6,947,131.87 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till February 24, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 68,095,249.16 for No. 307,523 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 11,255,370.64 (Euro 10,608,043.96*) for No. 49,547 common shares purchased on the .

As of February 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,184,699 common shares equal to 4.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until February 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,130,807 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 229,428,972.83.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

