DEADLINE ALERT for IVVD, RVYL, TEAM, PHI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

9 hours ago
BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ( IVVD)
Class Period: November 29, 2021 – December 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; (3) that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a/ Greenbox POS ( RVYL)
Class Period: January 29, 2021 – January 20, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s financial statements in 2021 and 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders’ equity and understatements of losses; (2) as a result, Ryvyl would restate certain financials; (3) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (4) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Atlassian Corporation ( TEAM)
Class Period: August 5, 2022 – November 3, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2023
Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PLDT Inc. (: PHI)
Class Period: January 1, 2019 – December 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) Defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

