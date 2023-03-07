Comcast Business Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in 2022 North American Managed SD-WAN Services Report

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Comcast+Business today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan in its 2022+Frost+Radar%3Cspan%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fspan%3E%3A+Managed+SD-WAN+Services+in+North+America+report. The Frost Radar summarizes key trends in a specific technology market and serves as a buyer’s guide to inform decision makers on key players and their position in the market. The full report is available+for+download+here.

“Comcast Business continues to establish itself as a leader in managed SD-WAN and, with its white glove service and customer focus, is translating well in the larger enterprise market,” said Stephen Thomas, Sr. Industry Director, Network Services, Frost & Sullivan. “Its acquisition and integration of Masergy has also proven helpful overall given Masergy’s solid reputation, industry leading SLAs and leadership in customer self-portal technologies.”

The Frost Radar recognizes Comcast Business as a Leader among the top twelve North American Managed SD-WAN providers. The report highlights several key differentiators for Comcast Business including its position as the second-largest provider of SD-WAN connections in North America, its reputation for success among enterprise customers with 250 or more sites, as well as its strategic acquisition of global SD-WAN leader, Masergy and the resultant portfolio enhancements and expanded partner ecosystem for SD-WAN and Cloud solutions it has enabled.

“We’re proud that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our commitment to and growth in the Managed SD-WAN solutions market. This further validates our position as a leader in global secure network solutions,” said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business is the fastest growing managed SD-WAN provider in the US, offering a fresh alternative to legacy telco solutions. The Frost Radar further supports this position and validates why enterprises can confidently partner with Comcast Business for managed secure SD-WAN services.”

Comcast Business can design, build, implement, and manage custom solutions tailored to an enterprise’s unique needs. Through simplified management and next-gen offerings, Comcast Business helps drive key business initiatives from digital transformation and customer experience to cloud and security. To learn more about Comcast Business Managed Services, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fenterprise%2Fproducts-services%2Fmanaged-services

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005145r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005145/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.