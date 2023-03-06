The International+Customer+Management+Institute+%28ICMI%29, the authority on contact center excellence, today unveils the 2023 Strategic Advisory Board, which is comprised of industry thought leaders, senior-level practitioners, and solution providers. The Strategic Advisory Board will help ICMI stay abreast of customer insights and contact center market developments and ensure ICMI’s content offerings and products are aligned with industry best practices and evolve at pace to serve the contact center community.

The 2023 ICMI Strategic Advisory Board Members include:

Scott Whitely, Senior Director, Customer Experience, Agero

Eric Mackowitz, Assistant Vice President, Service Center Operations, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Richa Batra, Vice President and General Manager of Student Success, Anthology

Karin Martin, Assistant Vice President Operations, Arbella Insurance Group

Nate Brown, Senior Director of CX, Arise

Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Bright Pattern

Hannah Steiman, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Peak Support

Josh Streets, CEO and Founder , Scorecard Group Consulting and ICMI Senior Consultant

, and ICMI Senior Consultant Justin Chase, President and CEO, Solari Crisis Response

Renee Rhem, Vice President, Customer Advocacy, Subaru of America, Inc.

Murphy Fraser, Team Lead, Contact Center Optimization & Transformation Consulting, TTEC Digital

Rhonda Manski, AVP of Member Services, UPMC Health Plan

Steve Campbell, Contact Center Consultant, Voyage and ICMI Senior Consultant

and ICMI Senior Consultant Paul A. Richardson, President and CEO, Zeiders Enterprises, Inc.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI, said, “We live in dynamic and unprecedented times, and our mission remains focused on making contact centers better. The Strategic Advisory Board helps us continue to deliver on our mission and better support our community. We look forward to working with these industry thought leaders to help our industry grow.”

ICMI’s Strategic Advisory Board members will share industry insights in ICMI’s Contact Center Insider newsletter and at ICMI’s virtual and live events. Learn more about the Strategic Advisory Board members here. Sign up for the Contact Center Insider newsletter here. Register for ICMI events here.

For inquiries regarding the Strategic Advisory Board, contact Tara Gibb at [email protected].

ABOUT ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn+more+about+Informa+Tech.

