Michelle Vangel to lead Ipsos Social Intelligence Analytics + Synthesio team in North America

10 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, announced that Michelle Vangel has been appointed as Senior Vice President and head of its Social Intelligence Analytics + Synthesio practice in North America. She will report to Whitney Krause, Cluster President, North America.

Vangel, an accomplished executive and passionate "insights evangelist" with a background in traditional and social media research, has built and led high-performing teams and advised top Fortune 500 clients across her two-decade career.

In her new role at Ipsos, Vangel will oversee the alignment of Synthesio, Ipsos' pioneering consumer intelligence platform, with Social Intelligence Analytics, Ipsos' market-leading social intelligence and analytics practice. Together, this service line will harness best-in-class technologies, proven research frameworks and savvy analysts to deliver insights that drive business impact.

"Michelle has a deep understanding of how we can leverage our social listening platform in combination with top-notch consulting to deliver value for our clients," said Whitney Krause, Cluster President, North America. "I'm confident that her leadership will be an asset to Ipsos as we continue to provide businesses with the insights they need to make smart decisions in a complex economic climate."

A skilled researcher and storyteller, Vangel most recently served as global VP of Solution Strategy at Brandwatch, where she led a team of consultants in designing research solutions mapped to client business objectives. Earlier roles include senior leadership positions at SaaS companies like Visible Technologies and Cision. Over the course of her career, Vangel has been a part of multiple mergers and acquisitions.

"From its one-of-a-kind research capabilities to its forward-thinking strategies, Ipsos is a leader in its field," Vangel said. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to innovate and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in digital insights. The ability to leverage proven Ipsos research frameworks, integrate and align disparate data sets, and collaborate with subject matter experts across the organization is incredibly exciting."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

