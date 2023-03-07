FedEx Launches 50 Days of Caring to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary

9 hours ago
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today kicked off a 50-day countdown to April 17, 2023, the day FedEx celebrates 50 years of operations, with its 50 Days of Caring initiative. During this time, FedEx team members will be giving back to their communities through service projects around the world. In addition, the company will hold events and share stories that celebrate its team members, shine a spotlight on its customers, and give the world a glimpse into what’s next.

To further celebrate this milestone, FedEx is proud to announce it exceeded its FedEx Cares 50+by+50+goal to help 50 million people by the company’s 50th birthday. In recognition of these events, the company plans to start the celebrations with a $50,000 gift to World+Central+Kitchen+%28WCK%29.

“For the last 50 years, FedEx has transformed the world by connecting people and possibilities, and we want to celebrate this milestone anniversary by giving back,” said FedEx President and Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam. “Exceeding our 50 by 50 goal of supporting 50 million people globally demonstrates the incredible dedication of FedEx team members and our steadfast commitment to deliver more than packages, but also hope, opportunity, and good in the world.”

Launched in 2019, FedEx+Cares worked around the world with more than 900 nonprofits to have a direct and positive impact on more than 50 million people. Team members engaged in community service, invested in philanthropic endeavors, and provided in-kind shipping to many organizations. Some highlights include:

  • Delivering+hope+and+healing by leveraging the company’s global network to deliver basic necessities and medicine to people when natural disasters and crisis strike.
  • Making+dreams+come+true by investing in inclusion and the next generation of entrepreneurs.
  • Prioritizing+the+planet by investing in solutions and innovations to create more sustainable cities and empower team members to restore and protect the environment through community service.
  • Volunteering+time in the community to help keep kids warm and feed the hungry.

Though FedEx met the 50 by 50 goal, the job is never done. Team members around the globe are encouraged to show support to the communities they serve every day and engage in 50 Days of Caring by volunteering for a nonprofit or donating items to an agency in need.

“The success of our first 50 years and the impact of our charitable and volunteer efforts inspires us to create a future as transformative as our first five decades," said Subramaniam. "For all that we have achieved, doing our part to build a better, brighter world will be our most important delivery yet."

To learn more about the FedEx 50th birthday celebration, click+here.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com%2Fabout.

